NVIDIA FleX 0.8 released

The latest version of FleX 0.8 is now available for download from here. NVIDIA FleX is a particle based simulation technique for real-time visual effects. Traditionally, visual effects are made using a combination of elements created using specialized solvers for rigid bodies, fluids, clothing, etc. Because FleX uses a unified particle representation for all object types, it enables new effects where different simulated substances can interact with each other seamlessly. The included demo app allows users to experiment with different test scenes. For more information about the tech check out NVIDIA FleX.

NVIDIA FleX 0.8 is also integrated into our UE4 GitHub branch.

New in release 0.8: