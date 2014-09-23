Press Release

IncrediBuild 5.5’s Integration with NVIDIA Nsight Tegra Achieves Major Acceleration for Android Development

Tel Aviv, Israel – September 23, 2014 – Further accelerating the development process of creating Android applications directly within Microsoft Visual Studio, IncrediBuild 5.5 is fully supported by and compatible with NVIDIA Nsight Tegra, Visual Studio Edition for Android.

This integration adds another layer of acceleration capabilities for Android developers and release managers, letting them get products out the door at the high speeds demanded by the app marketplace. IncrediBuild is a major advancement in running development tasks in parallel and allows for simple integration with major compilers, IDEs, and other development tools.

“Time is of the essence when getting mobile apps to market,” says Eyal Maor, CEO of IncrediBuild. “First and foremost, software development is a business, and our technology streamlines and speeds the process, reducing costs and enhancing the bottom line for software vendors.”

IncrediBuild can operate across a local network, public/private cloud, or hybrid environment, leveraging underused CPU capacity to dramatically accelerate parallelizable traditional development tasks such as source code compilation, testing, QA, and code analysis. Videogame developers and movie producers have further utilized IncrediBuild to parallelize video rendering, lighting simulations, physics simulations, and pre-generation of physics and artificial intelligence acceleration structures.

NVIDIA Nsight Tegra, Visual Studio Edition provides a world-class software development experience for authoring and debugging Android applications from within Microsoft’s integrated development environment. Engineers can develop for Android within the same source code, alongside cutting-edge PC and videogame console platforms. The combination with IncrediBuild, which is also integrated within Microsoft Visual Studio, amplifies user efficiency by reducing overall development time of these complex applications and can enable simultaneous development for all platforms.

“NVIDIA and IncrediBuild share a commitment to helping developers bring the next generation of graphics, gameplay, and usability to the Android platform,” said Daniel Horowitz, Engineering Manager of Developer Tools Mobile at NVIDIA. “With Nsight Tegra, Visual Studio Edition and IncrediBuild, software engineers can further accelerate their Android application development by dramatically shortening build times and increasing iteration rates. This is especially useful in continuous integration, agile and rapid development environments.”

About IncrediBuild

IncrediBuild, developed by Xoreax Ltd., is a leading solution provider of software development and continuous delivery acceleration technology. Harnessing unutilized processing power across networks, IncrediBuild speeds the code build and other compute intensive processes as part of the overall continuous integration (CI) and application life cycle management (ALM) processes. With its unique process virtualization technology, IncrediBuild has become the de facto standard solution for development acceleration on the Windows platform. More than 100,000 users at over 2,000 companies and organizations depend on IncrediBuild, including 20 Fortune 100 companies. www.incredibuild.com.

Media Contact

Amy Kenigsberg

amy@k2-gc.com

+1-913-440-4072

+972-9-794-1681 (International)