GPU Technology Conference 2014

It’s the second day of the GPU Technology Conference and NVIDIA CEO Jen-Hsun Huang has given his keynote revealing news about next generation GPUs for mobile and desktop as well as unveiling the Titan Z and new SHIELD firmware updates.

Here are some of the highlights relevant to game developers:

KeyNote

Jen-Hsun covered a lot in the keynote. You can watch the streamed version here or check out this blog post.

Geforce Titan Z

Introducing the GeForce GTX TITAN Z graphics card. With two Kepler GPUs and 12GB of dedicated frame buffer memory, TITAN Z is ready for next-gen 5k and multi-monitor gaming. With two GK110 chips, TITAN Z is powered by a total of 5,760 processing cores. Unlike traditional dual-GPU cards, Titan Z’s twin GPUs are tuned to run at the same clock speed, and with dynamic power balancing. So neither GPU creates a performance bottleneck. And that performance is delivered in a card that is cool and quiet, rather than hot and loud. Low-profile components and ducted baseplate channels minimize turbulence and improve acoustic quality. So if you want to build the ultimate ultra-high definition gaming rig that can harness the power of quad GPUs working in tandem, TITAN Z is the perfect graphics card.





Shield

Valve's popular PC title is coming to SHIELD. Winner of over 70 industry awards and 95% MetaCritic score, Portal is a hybrid of FPS and puzzle style gaming that creates a a new genre of spatial brain teasers, offering hours of totally unique gameplay. "NVIDIA has created a very powerful and unique device with SHIELD," said Doug Lombardi at Valve. "Our companies have a strong history working together and we're looking forward to Portal's arrival on SHIELD."

SHIELD is also getting an over the air upgrade to Android 4.4.2 (KitKat) with updates starting around April 2nd. In addition the update also enables Remote GameStream which allows users to stream PC titles to their SHIELD from anywhere on the planet. If that wasn't enough, the price has been dropped to $199 through April. Read the official announcement here and Forbes review here.

Tegra K1 Development Systems now available for preoder

Jetson TK1 is the first developer platform for 192-core Tegra K1. It features a full C/C++ toolkit based on CUDA as well as a host of other developer tools, and comes with 2GB of memory and input/output connectors for USB 3.0 and HDMI 1.4. Preorder in the US starting today for $192.

More details here.