Debugging and Profiling Direct3D 11 - NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition 4.0

During GDC14 we ran two days of intensive training sessions showing developers how to debug, profile and optimize DirectX 11 applications using our tools on real game assets from Croteam's Serious Sam 3. The video from this session is now available on our NVIDIA GameWorks YouTube channel.

You can watch it here:

As well as NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition NVIDIA provides a suite of tools, libraries and samples at no charge to game developers as part of the NVIDIA Developer Program program.