NVIDIA Texture Tools 3

NVTT 3 can be used to compress textures to and from block-compressed formats including BC1-7 and LDR ASTC, which stay small both on disk and in GPU memory. Or use its image processing functions, like mipmapping and convolution, as part of a custom app or asset processing pipeline. CUDA-accelerated operations speed up processing significantly, with CPU fallbacks for maximum compatibility.



NVTT 3 exposes a quick and powerful API (a C++ command-line compressor using it fits in 250 characters) and a C wrapper for use with other languages. The library is a reliable component within NVIDIA, and already fully integrated in technologies including Omniverse, the Texture Tools Exporter, and more.