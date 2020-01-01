Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations Teaching Kit Syllabus

This page is the syllabus for the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations Teaching Kit outlining each module's organization in the downloaded Teaching Kit .zip file. It shows the content for every module including Lecture Videos where available, as well as links to the suggested online DLI course for each module and related resources where applicable.

Module 1: Introduction to the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations Teaching Kit

Lecture Slides

1.1 - Modules Overview

1.2 - Course Synopsis

1.3 - Quick Start Guide

1.4 - Getting Started: Omniverse Launcher

1.5 - Getting Started: Omniverse Nucleus Installation

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment

Resources - Learn More

Module 2: Concept Design and Collaboration

Lecture Slides

2.1 - Introduction to Omniverse USD Composer ( Formerly Create )

2.2 - Data Exchange - Work in your preferred DCC App ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 2.3 - Introduction to Omniverse USD Presenter ( Formerly View )

2.4 - Collaboration using Omniverse Connectors ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment

Resources - Learn More

Resources - 3rd Party Connector Examples

Module 3: Design Simulation

Lecture Slides

3.1 - Wind/Sun Analysis ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 3.2 - Facades and USD Variants ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 3.3 - Fundamentals of USD Data Modeling

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment

3.3 - Fundamentals of USD Data Modeling

Resources - Learn More

Module 4: Camera Basics in Omniverse USD Composer

Lecture Slides

4.1 - Getting Started with OmniGraph and Action Graph

4.2 - Creating and Animating your Camera ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Resources - Learn More

Module 5: Lighting Your Scene

Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

5.1 - Managing Lighting

5.2 - Light Linking

5.3 - HDRI

Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Resources - Learn More

Module 6: Rendering and Materials on the Omniverse Platform

Lecture Slides

6.1 - Introduction to the RTX Renderer

6.2 - MDL with Omniverse USD Composer (Formerly Create)

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment

Resources - Learn More

Module 7: Design Review

Lecture Slides

7.1 - Introduction to Omniverse USD Presenter ( Formerly View )

7.2 - Connect Teams for the Review Process ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 7.3 - Navigation, Waypoints, Markup and Measure ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 7.4 - Omniverse Live ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment

Resources - Learn More

Module 8: Finalize Design

Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

8.1 - Multi-user, Cross-app Workflow

8.2 - Add Assets to a Scene

8.2 - Final Review

Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )