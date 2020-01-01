Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations Teaching Kit Syllabus
This page is the syllabus for the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations Teaching Kit outlining each module's organization in the downloaded Teaching Kit .zip file. It shows the content for every module including Lecture Videos where available, as well as links to the suggested online DLI course for each module and related resources where applicable.
Module 1: Introduction to the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations Teaching Kit
Lecture Slides
- 1.1 - Modules Overview
- 1.2 - Course Synopsis
- 1.3 - Quick Start Guide
- 1.4 - Getting Started: Omniverse Launcher
- 1.5 - Getting Started: Omniverse Nucleus Installation
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment
Resources - Learn More
- Installation Guide
- User Guide
- IT Managed User Guide
- Custom Protocol Commands
- HTTP API
- Using a Proxy Server
- Linux Troubleshooting
Module 2: Concept Design and Collaboration
Lecture Slides
- 2.1 - Introduction to Omniverse USD Composer ( Formerly Create )
- 2.2 - Data Exchange - Work in your preferred DCC App ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 2.3 - Introduction to Omniverse USD Presenter ( Formerly View )
- 2.4 - Collaboration using Omniverse Connectors ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment
Resources - Learn More
- Omniverse USD Composer (Formerly Create) Overview
- Overview of Omniverse USD Presenter (Formerly View)
- Omniverse USD Presenter (Formerly View) Essential Skill Playlist
- Omniverse USD Presenter(Formerly View) Forum
- Connect Overview
- Install Connectors
Resources - 3rd Party Connector Examples
- Exploring Creative Workflows with Omniverse and the Unreal Engine Connector
- Unreal Engine Connector - Imported USD Workflows
- Autodesk Maya (Native) Omniverse Connector Overview
- Exporting an Animation Clip with Autodesk 3ds Max Connector to NVIDIA Omniverse Create
- Omniverse For AEC: Getting Started with AutoDesk Revit
- Blender Connector Scene Optimizer Overview
Module 3: Design Simulation
Lecture Slides
- 3.1 - Wind/Sun Analysis ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 3.2 - Facades and USD Variants ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 3.3 - Fundamentals of USD Data Modeling
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment
- 3.3 - Fundamentals of USD Data Modeling
Resources - Learn More
- Enhancing Architectural 3D Modeling Collaboration with Universal Scene Description
- Connect Overview
- How to Use the Sun Study Extension and Dynamic Skies in Omniverse
- Workflow Basics Part 1: USD and Layers in Omniverse
Module 4: Camera Basics in Omniverse USD Composer
Lecture Slides
- 4.1 - Getting Started with OmniGraph and Action Graph
- 4.2 - Creating and Animating your Camera ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Resources - Learn More
- Using Camera Animation to Enhance Storytelling in Omniverse USD Composer
- Cameras Overview
- Using Cameras
Module 5: Lighting Your Scene
Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 5.1 - Managing Lighting
- 5.2 - Light Linking
- 5.3 - HDRI
Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Resources - Learn More
Module 6: Rendering and Materials on the Omniverse Platform
Lecture Slides
- 6.1 - Introduction to the RTX Renderer
- 6.2 - MDL with Omniverse USD Composer (Formerly Create)
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment
- 6.1 - Introduction to the RTX Renderer
- 6.2 - MDL with Omniverse USD Composer (Formerly Create)
Resources - Learn More
- RTX Renderer Forum
- Rendering Basics
- Render Settings Overview
- Five things to know about Materials
- Materials and Rendering
- UsdShadeNode Reference
- Material Graph
Module 7: Design Review
Lecture Slides
- 7.2 - Connect Teams for the Review Process ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 7.3 - Navigation, Waypoints, Markup and Measure ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 7.4 - Omniverse Live ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment
Resources - Learn More
Module 8: Finalize Design
Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 8.1 - Multi-user, Cross-app Workflow
- 8.2 - Add Assets to a Scene
- 8.2 - Final Review
Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Resources - Learn More