NVIDIA Maxine
Early Access Program

This is a program available to a limited number of applicants based on use case/deployment and infrastructure fit. Please kindly note, we require a mutual NDA to be executed before granting access to participate in the Maxine Early Access Program, and we require the application to be under your organization's email domain.



Ready to continue the journey from API Catalog?

As a Maxine Early Access user, you’ll gain exclusive access to all features, including our cutting-edge tools not yet available in production. This is your chance to be at the forefront of innovation, exploring and utilizing the latest advancements in Maxine’s capabilities.



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Best suited for application developers
from the following segments:


Providers of video conferencing


Unified communications services or communications platforms

Providers of video streaming


Platforms or content delivery platform

Providers of online video editing services


Integrating within their editing application workflows

Application developers or content creators


Using cloud-native microservices to integrate with client side applications

Independent software vendors


Integrate Maxine features into your backend infrastructure or client side software applications

This early access program includes Maxine’s new cloud-native UCF-compliant Audio Effects Microservice, and Video Effects Microservice.



The latest release for Maxine Developer Platform - Early Access includes:



Voice Studio Voice Low Latency (SDK + Microservices)

  • This model enables ordinary headset, laptop and desktop microphones to deliver the sound of a high-end studio mic, allowing users to always sound their best during a conference call.
  • Triton support for SDK only




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