NVIDIA Maxine Early Access Program
This is a program available to a limited number of applicants based on use case/deployment and infrastructure fit. Please kindly note, we require a mutual NDA to be executed before granting access to participate in the Maxine Early Access Program, and we require the application to be under your organization's email domain.
Ready to continue the journey from API Catalog?
As a Maxine Early Access user, you’ll gain exclusive access to all features, including our cutting-edge tools not yet available in production. This is your chance to be at the forefront of innovation, exploring and utilizing the latest advancements in Maxine’s capabilities.
Best suited for application developers
from the following segments:
Providers of video conferencing
Unified communications services or communications platforms
Providers of video streaming
Platforms or content delivery platform
Providers of online video editing services
Integrating within their editing application workflows
Application developers or content creators
Using cloud-native microservices to integrate with client side applications
Independent software vendors
Integrate Maxine features into your backend infrastructure or client side software applications
This early access program includes Maxine’s new cloud-native UCF-compliant Audio Effects Microservice, and Video Effects Microservice.
The latest release for Maxine Developer Platform - Early Access includes:
Voice Studio Voice Low Latency (SDK + Microservices)
- This model enables ordinary headset, laptop and desktop microphones to deliver the sound of a high-end studio mic, allowing users to always sound their best during a conference call.
- Triton support for SDK only