NVIDIA AgentIQ Hackathon
Enter for a chance to win an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 signed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.
Hackathon Overview
Build a high-performance agentic AI system using the NVIDIA AgentIQ toolkit open-source library. Connect, evaluate, and enhance teams of agents, built with any agentic framework, using the AgentIQ toolkit.
The contest will run from May 12 to May 23 in several countries.
To get ready for the contest:
Explore our technical resources.
Join the NVIDIA Developer Discord channel to connect with NVIDIA experts and other developers.
Register for the contest, and you’ll receive requirements and additional details for qualified submissions closer to the start of the hackathon.
Winners will be announced on June 17.
See the contest Terms and Conditions.
Why Should You Join the AgentIQ Hackathon?
If you’re passionate about advancing agentic AI, the innovation power is at your fingertips. Join the hackathon to build hands-on skills using the NVIDIA AgentIQ open-source toolkit that will help you advance your agentic systems.
Who Should Participate?
The AgentIQ hackathon is open to all. If you love technology, we want you here, whether you’re a seasoned researcher or a novice developer, an independent software vendor (ISV) partner or a cloud service provider. Be prepared to learn, brainstorm, and build amazing real-world agentic AI skills. Throughout the event, we’ll provide the support and tools you need to learn the foundations of the AgentIQ software and how to use it to develop agentic AI systems.
See what you can create with AgentIQ toolkit, grow your network, and be part of the agentic AI innovation.