NVIDIA AgentIQ Hackathon

Enter for a chance to win an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 signed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.

Hackathon Overview

Build a high-performance agentic AI system using the NVIDIA AgentIQ toolkit open-source library. Connect, evaluate, and enhance teams of agents, built with any agentic framework, using the AgentIQ toolkit.



The contest will run from May 12 to May 23 in several countries.



To get ready for the contest:



Explore our technical resources. Join the NVIDIA Developer Discord channel to connect with NVIDIA experts and other developers. Register for the contest, and you’ll receive requirements and additional details for qualified submissions closer to the start of the hackathon.

Winners will be announced on June 17.

See the contest Terms and Conditions.