Zillow Launches AI-Powered App That Can Create a 3D Home Tour

To help potential homebuyers get a 360-degree tour of a home, Zillow, the online real estate database company, recently launched a new app and service across North America that relies on machine learning to generate 3D walkthroughs of a home.

The post Zillow Launches AI-Powered App That Can Create a 3D Home Tour appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.