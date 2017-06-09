Into the Woods: This Drone Goes Where No GPS Can

Most drones would be lost without GPS. Not this one. A drone developed by NVIDIA researchers navigates even the most far-flung, unmapped places using only deep learning and computer vision powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX1 embedded AI supercomputers. Although initially designed to follow forest trails to rescue lost hikers or spot fallen trees, the low-flying autonomous […]

The post Into the Woods: This Drone Goes Where No GPS Can appeared first on The Official NVIDIA Blog.