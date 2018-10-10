Windows 10 October 2018 Update: Available Now – Includes DirectX Raytracing
Real-time ray tracing has been the holy grail of graphics for decades. At this year’s GDC, NVIDIA and Microsoft joined forces, announcing plans to make this incredible technology accessible to all Windows developers. Since GDC, we’ve gotten glimpses of what Epic Games and DICE have been able to achieve with real-time ray tracing techniques. NVIDIA’s
The post Windows 10 October 2018 Update: Available Now – Includes DirectX Raytracing appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.