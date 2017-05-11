Whose Sign Is It Anyway? AI Translates Sign Language Into Text

Deaf people can’t hear. Most hearing people don’t understand sign language. That’s a communication gap AI can help bridge, Syed Tousif Ahmed, a research assistant at the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Future Everyday Technology Lab, explained at the GPU Technology Conference this week. Ahmed and his colleagues are using computer vision, machine learning and embedded […]

