Developer Voices

We love seeing all of the NVIDIA GPU-related tweets – here’s some that we came across this week: training machine learning models on CPU instead of GPU be like pic.twitter.com/4BjYSjSN9b — Simone Margaritelli (@evilsocket) May 3, 2017 GPU Heaven!! We received 2 of these babies. #TeslaGPU #nvidia #GPUpower #deeplearning #machinelearning #ArtificialIntelligence #HPC pic.twitter.com/sigR95WzBJ — Rolf