Weekly Social Roundup

We love seeing all of the tweets from developers using NVIDIA GPUs – here are a few highlights from the week: Nvidia leading the way on AI infrastructure – "15B-transistor chip for deep learning" https://t.co/IvjwIkwXFh pic.twitter.com/JSmGPqKKeU — Chris Dixon (@cdixon) April 21, 2016 #DeepLearning SDK from #NVIDIA looks very cool -esp. the #cuDNN and #NCCL