NVIDIA VRSS Application

NVIDIA Variable Rate Supersampling (VRSS) leverages NVIDIA Variable Rate Shading (VRS), a key feature in NVIDIA’s Turing architecture, to increase VR image quality while maintaining high performance. And developers don’t have to write a single line of code to use it.

VRSS intelligently super-samples the foveated region (where the user is looking), while keeping the sampling rate unchanged in the peripheral region. And to be as efficient and effective as possible, the entire system is dynamic: the gaze direction is updated with each frame, and the size of the foveated region can constantly adapt to the rendering budget.

The foveated region can be super-sampled up to 8x to optimize image quality. The maximum shading rate achieved is limited to the MSAA sample count per pixel, so 8x supersampling is enabled via 8x MSAA, 4x supersampling is enabled via 4x MSAA, and so forth.



Submit Your VR Game and Pro VR Apps to Boost Image Quality up to 8x Without Writing a Single Line of Code





VRSS can be applied to all games and applications that are DX11, Forward Rendered and have MSAA. The VRSS functionality resides in the NVIDIA Driver. Developers do not have to write any code to integrate VRSS they simply need to submit their VR game or application to NVIDIA for VRSS testing. NVIDIA will test the VR game or application, and if it benefits from VRSS, then it will be considered for whitelisting in the NVIDIA Driver. VRSS benefits both new and existing VR games and applications.