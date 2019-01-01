VRWorks at GTC


GTC 2019 Sessions

Optical Flow S91024 - NVIDIA Optical Flow SDK in Turing GPUs NVIDIA
VRWorks 360 Video S91027 - How Pixvana uses NVIDIA VR Works SDK in the Cloud to Stitch 8k+ 360-degree Videos and Turn them into Interactive VR Videos for Enterprise Training Pixvana
VRWoks Graphics S91047 - Vive Pro Eye Tracking and Foveated Rendering with VRS (Presented by HTC Vive) HTC Vive
Research S9156 - Streaming VR Content from the Cloud NVIDIA
VRWorks Graphics S9209 - Advances in Real-Time Automotive Visualisation Zerolight
Research S9571 - NVGaze: Anatomy-Aware Augmentation for Low-Latency, Near-Eye Gaze Estimation NVIDIA
VRWorks S9891 - Updates on Professional VR NVIDIA
NVIDIA Holodeck S9906 - XR Strategies for Engineering and Construction Autodesk
Research S9916 - VR Research at NVIDIA NVIDIA
Panel S9935 - The Future of Virtual Reality: Visual Perception, Adaptive Rendering, and Robotics Multiple
Research S9960 - Sixty Milliseconds To Get It Right: Gaze-Contingent Rendering and Human Perception NVIDIA

GTC 2018 Sessions

VRWorks Graphics e8300 - NVIDIA's VR Insights: OpenGL, Vulkan and Dual-Input HMDs NVIDIA
NVIDIA Holodeck e8433 - NVIDIA Holodeck NVIDIA
VRWorks Graphics S8210 - Using NVIDIA VRWorks to Optimize Warehouse-Scale VR Experiences VRstudios Inc.
VRWorks Graphics S8846 - Enhancing and Accelerating Your VR Applications with the VRWorks SDK NVIDIA
VRWoks 360 Video S8886 - How Z CAM VR Camera Benefited from VRWorks Integration Z-Cam
VRWorks 360 Video S8934 - Stitching 8K Video in the Cloud with Pixvana SPIN Studio and VRWorks PIXVANA
VRWorks Audio S8680 - Creating Immersive Audio Effects in Games and Applications Using VRWorks Audio NVIDIA
VR (OGL+Vulkan) S8695 - NVIDIA VR Update NVIDIA