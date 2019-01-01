VRWorks at GTC
GTC 2019 Sessions
|Optical Flow
|S91024 - NVIDIA Optical Flow SDK in Turing GPUs
|NVIDIA
|VRWorks 360 Video
|S91027 - How Pixvana uses NVIDIA VR Works SDK in the Cloud to Stitch 8k+ 360-degree Videos and Turn them into Interactive VR Videos for Enterprise Training
|Pixvana
|VRWoks Graphics
|S91047 - Vive Pro Eye Tracking and Foveated Rendering with VRS (Presented by HTC Vive)
|HTC Vive
|Research
|S9156 - Streaming VR Content from the Cloud
|NVIDIA
|VRWorks Graphics
|S9209 - Advances in Real-Time Automotive Visualisation
|Zerolight
|Research
|S9571 - NVGaze: Anatomy-Aware Augmentation for Low-Latency, Near-Eye Gaze Estimation
|NVIDIA
|VRWorks
|S9891 - Updates on Professional VR
|NVIDIA
|NVIDIA Holodeck
|S9906 - XR Strategies for Engineering and Construction
|Autodesk
|Research
|S9916 - VR Research at NVIDIA
|NVIDIA
|Panel
|S9935 - The Future of Virtual Reality: Visual Perception, Adaptive Rendering, and Robotics
|Multiple
|Research
|S9960 - Sixty Milliseconds To Get It Right: Gaze-Contingent Rendering and Human Perception
|NVIDIA
GTC 2018 Sessions
|VRWorks Graphics
|e8300 - NVIDIA's VR Insights: OpenGL, Vulkan and Dual-Input HMDs
|NVIDIA
|NVIDIA Holodeck
|e8433 - NVIDIA Holodeck
|NVIDIA
|VRWorks Graphics
|S8210 - Using NVIDIA VRWorks to Optimize Warehouse-Scale VR Experiences
|VRstudios Inc.
|VRWorks Graphics
|S8846 - Enhancing and Accelerating Your VR Applications with the VRWorks SDK
|NVIDIA
|VRWoks 360 Video
|S8886 - How Z CAM VR Camera Benefited from VRWorks Integration
|Z-Cam
|VRWorks 360 Video
|S8934 - Stitching 8K Video in the Cloud with Pixvana SPIN Studio and VRWorks
|PIXVANA
|VRWorks Audio
|S8680 - Creating Immersive Audio Effects in Games and Applications Using VRWorks Audio
|NVIDIA
|VR (OGL+Vulkan)
|S8695 - NVIDIA VR Update
|NVIDIA