VRWorks 360 Video 1.1 SDK Release

NVIDIA has released the new VRWorks 360 Video SDK version 1.1

This release brings many improvements listed below including new calibration technologies. The SDK now supports camera calibration without requiring input estimates for camera parameters. It automatically computes estimated focal length, rotation, principal point and fisheye radius if not provided. Non homogenous camera rigs are also supported given constraints related to overlap are satisfied. These rigs can be composed of cameras with different resolution, lens distortion type or focal length and the SDK also includes auto balancing for automatic equatorial alignment of the camera rig.

Release Highlights

Added support for Volta based GPUs resulting in a 70% performance increase* (Built on CUDA 9.0).

Added support to specify the minimum distance (in cm) for stereo stitching.

Reduced AAC audio latency.

Added callback mode to high level sample application. Can now be used easily for applications such as streaming.

Added a delay parameter for manual synchronization of input videos. The delay can be set separately for each input stream, manually or through the XML.

Added support for creating and running multiple stitcher instances at the same time, within one or more processes.

Added support for running multiple stitching sessions using a single stitcher instance.

*performance increase was measured using 4 sample scenes on Titan V and Titan Xp



Calibration Added feature for automatic equatorial alignment of the output panorama. This feature detects if camera rig has a ring of cameras and aligns them along the equator of the panorama.

Added support for camera calibration without any input estimates for camera parameters. Estimates for focal length, rotation, principal point and fisheye radius are automatically computed if not provided and are optional.

Added support for camera calibration with non-homogenous rigs, i.e. rigs having cameras of different resolution, lens distortion type or focal length.

Download now at https://developer.nvidia.com/vrworks.