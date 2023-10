Visualizing Star Polymers in Record Time

In the last five minutes, you have probably come into contact with more polymers than you can count. In fact, they are everywhere; in grocery bags, water bottles, phones, computers, food packaging, auto parts, tires, airplanes, and toys. To get a better sense of how polymers behave in different environments Airidas Korolkovas, a postdoctoral researcher

The post Visualizing Star Polymers in Record Time appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.