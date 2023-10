Virtual Agent Understands Your Social Cues

A researcher from Carnegie Mellon University developed S.A.R.A. (Socially Aware Robot Assistant) that not only comprehends what you say, but also understands facial expressions and head movements. Using CUDA, GTX 1080 GPUs and cuDNN with TensorFlow to train the deep learning models, S.A.R.A. will reply differently if she detects a smile than someone frowning and