Using AI to Encrypt Messages in Plain Sight

Researchers from Columbia University developed a deep learning technique that allows people to embed and later retrieve hidden information in ordinary looking text. The technique, called FontCode, works by altering text glyphs (the particular shape designs of fonts) to encode information. The method preserves the text and the hidden information and is almost impossible to

