University of Sydney Unveils a New GPU-accelerated Supercomputer to Fuel AI Research

The University of Sydney recently installed a new GPU-accelerated supercomputer called Artemis 3 to further the university’s artificial intelligence research in the areas of geophysics, cosmology, genomics, proteomics, economics, transport logistics, and medical imaging. “The University’s research continues to grow in computational intensity,” said Dr. Jeremy Hammond, director of Strategic Ventures at The University of

