University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne Gets a New GPU-Accelerated Supercomputer

Earlier this month the University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne in France announced the availability of a new GPU-accelerated supercomputer ROMEO. The supercomputer is ranked amongst the most-powerful supercomputers worldwide, with a peak performance of 1 petaflop. “Equipped with some of the most powerful processors on the market and the latest NVIDIA Tesla GPUs, this supercomputer provides

The post University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne Gets a New GPU-Accelerated Supercomputer appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.