Triton Ocean SDK

Triton provides real-time visual simulation of the ocean and bodies of water for games, simulation, and training applications. Through the use of CUDA and cuFFT, Triton simulates thousands of waves at once at hundreds of frames per second, providing realistic ocean and water in virtual environments. In addition to 3D water and waves, Triton also renders ship wakes and spray effects consistent with any wind conditions or Beaufort scale specified.

Key Features

Renders 3D infinite oceans or shades user-drawn meshes for smaller bodies of water, using GPGPU-accelerated Fast-Fourier Transforms in real-time

Simulates waves from any given wind conditions and water depth

Ship wakes with 3D Kelvin wakes and propeller backwash effects rendered in a single pass

Particle-based spray effects in high seas

Available for C++ or C# developers on Windows or Linux

Works with OpenGL, DirectX, and many popular scene graphs and engines

Supports flat-Earth and geocentric coordinate systems

Works with planar and environmental reflection maps

Accurate Fresnel refraction effects

Performance

Over 200 frames per second have been measured on consumer-class hardware with NVIDIA GPUs, with infinite ocean sceene powered by Triton.

Availability

A free evaluation SDK and demo are available. Get yours today.

Additional Resources