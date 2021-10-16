Triton Management Service Version 0.11.0
Triton Management Service uses a number of open-source libraries. This source code is provided below.
Linux
- ca-certificates_20211016~20.04.1.tar.xz
- curl_7.68.0-1ubuntu2.12.debian.tar.xz
- openssl_1.1.1f-1ubuntu2.16.debian.tar.xz
- unzip_6.0-25ubuntu1.debian.tar.xz
- zip_3.0-11build1.debian.tar.xz
csharp
- automapper-12.0.0.tar.gz
- aws-sdk-net-3.7.100.0.tar.gz
- azure-activedirectory-identitymodel-extensions-for-dotnet-6.25.1.tar.gz
- dnsclient.net-1.4.0.tar.gz
- fractions-7.2.1.tar.gz
- grpc-dotnet-2.51.0.tar.gz
- identitymodel-5.2.0.tar.gz
- identitymodel.oidcclient-5.2.0.tar.gz
- kubernetes-client-9.1.3.tar.gz
- libmongocrypt-1.3.0.tar.gz
- mongo-csharp-driver-2.14.1.tar.gz
- newtonsoft.json-13.0.1.tar.gz
- prometheus-net-7.0.0.tar.gz
- protobuf-3.21.12.tar.gz
- sharpcompress-0.30.1.tar.gz
- system.io.abstractions-17.2.3.tar.gz
- yamldotnet-12.1.0.tar.gz