Tracking the Endangered African Grevy’s Zebra with Deep Learning

In January, nearly 120 teams of scientists, schoolchildren and the U.S. ambassador to Kenya took part in the first ever Great Grevy’s Rally — driving over 25,000 square km to census the Grevy’s zebra, one of the most endangered mammals on the planet. In the 1970s there were 15,000 Grevy’s zebras and now there is