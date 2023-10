The Top 5 AI Stories of the Week: 2/4

In this week’s edition of the NVIDIA Developer Top 5 video, we revisit the top developer stories of the week. From an AI system that can automatically map vegetation areas in the Arctic, to a robot that relies on AI to play Jenga. Plus, learn how Facebook researchers are using AI to automatically translate text-to-speech

