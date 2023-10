Tokyo Tech Building Fastest AI Supercomputer With NVIDIA Technology

The Tokyo Institute of Technology announced they will be using NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform to build Japan’s fastest AI supercomputer. TSUBAME3.0, is expected to deliver more than two times the performance of its predecessor, TSUBAME2.5, and will be equipped with Pascal-based Tesla P100 GPUs. The supercomputer will excel in AI computation, expected to deliver more