NVIDIA TITAN RTX
NVIDIA TITAN RTX is built for data science, AI research, content creation and general GPU development. Built on the Turing architecture, it features 4608, 576 full-speed mixed precision Tensor Cores for accelerating AI, and 72 RT cores for accelerating ray tracing. It also includes 24 GB of GPU memory for training neural networks with large batch sizes, processing big datasets and working with large animation models and other memory-intensive workflows. And don’t forget, TITAN was purpose-built for our developers but it’s also still the world’s fastest gaming GPU!
- Up to 4X faster training of AI models like ResNet-50 and GNMT compared to Titan Xp.
- 3x speedup for end-to-end data science workflows, including data preparation and training traditional ML models, compared to a CPU
- RT cores deliver 11 Gigarays per second ray-traced content and visualization
- Pair two TITAN RTX cards, utilizing NVIDIA NVLink with its 100GB/s bandwidth, and you double both your memory capacity (to 48GB) as well as your compute capabilities (to 260 Tensor TFLOPs), delivering the largest memory footprint available in a PC.
- Real-time 8K video editing
- Support for CUDA-X AI SDK for AI and Data science, and NVIDIA’s studio drivers for content creation