NVIDIA TITAN RTX

NVIDIA TITAN RTX is built for data science, AI research, content creation and general GPU development. Built on the Turing architecture, it features 4608, 576 full-speed mixed precision Tensor Cores for accelerating AI, and 72 RT cores for accelerating ray tracing. It also includes 24 GB of GPU memory for training neural networks with large batch sizes, processing big datasets and working with large animation models and other memory-intensive workflows. And don’t forget, TITAN was purpose-built for our developers but it’s also still the world’s fastest gaming GPU!