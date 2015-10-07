Coolest Course Ever: MIT Prof Spurs Students to Build Robotic Racecars from Jetson TK1 Kits

Four robot mini-cars. A complex network of tunnels. A race against the clock. This was the final test crafted by an MIT professor for what could be the greatest college class ever. Despite the course title’s tortuous name — Rapid Autonomous Complex-Environment Competing Ackermann-steering Robot — its acronym, RACECAR, gets students’ curiosity revving. The students’ challenge: Build a self-driving mini-robot car that can zip around a tunnel maze track while navigating its twists and turns. MIT's Sertac Karaman holding a robot mini-car designed using NVIDIA Jetson TK1 devkit. Speed racer: MIT’s Sertac Karaman and his robot mini-car designed using the NVIDIA Jetson TK1 devkit. To give the cars their autonomous abilities, students design and program algorithms using a Jetson TK1 embedded computer. Jetson TK1 helps the 1:10-scale cars deploy the open-source Robot Operating System, assess their environment and develop a language to help them race the fastest while careening around th - See more at: http://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/2015/10/07/robot-racecars-jetson/#sthash.OhPMpU8z.dpuf