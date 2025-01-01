NVIDIA TensorRT for RTX

TensorRT for RTX brings optimized AI inference and cutting-edge acceleration to developers using NVIDIA RTX GPUs. Offering peak performance for PC AI workloads such as CNN, Transformers, Speech & Diffusion models, and engineered to be lean at under 200MB, TensorRT for RTX delivers fast engine build times, typically within 15 to 30s. Engines built with TensorRT for RTX are portable across GPUs and OS – allowing build once, deploy anywhere workflows.

TensorRT for RTX supports NVIDIA GeForce and RTX GPUs from the Turing family all the way to Blackwell and beyond. SDKs can be available for both Windows and Linux development.

Please review TensorRT for RTX documentation for more information and visit our GitHub for samples and demos.



NVIDIA's platforms and application frameworks enable developers to build a wide array of AI applications. Consider potential algorithmic bias when choosing or creating the models being deployed. Work with the model's developer to ensure that it meets the requirements for the relevant industry and use case; that the necessary instruction and documentation are provided to understand error rates, confidence intervals, and results; and that the model is being used under the conditions and in the manner intended.