NVIDIA TensorRT for RTX

TensorRT for RTX brings optimized AI inference and cutting-edge acceleration to developers using NVIDIA RTX GPUs. Offering peak performance for PC AI workloads such as CNN, Transformers, Speech & Diffusion models, and engineered to be lean at under 200MB, TensorRT for RTX delivers fast engine build times, typically within 15 to 30s. Engines built with TensorRT for RTX are portable across GPUs and OS – allowing build once, deploy anywhere workflows.

TensorRT for RTX supports NVIDIA GeForce and RTX GPUs from the Turing family all the way to Blackwell and beyond. SDKs can be available for both Windows and Linux development.

Please review TensorRT for RTX documentation for more information and visit our GitHub for samples and demos.

TensorRT for RTX 1.1 Available Versions TensorRT for RTX 1.1 (Windows) TensorRT for RTX 1.1 (Linux) Notable changes in this TensorRT-RTX release: Added the IRuntime::getEngineValidity() API to programmatically and efficiently check whether a TensorRT-RTX engine file is valid on the current system or needs to be rebuilt due to incompatibilities in the software version, compute capability, and so on.

Compilation time has been greatly improved, particularly for models with many memory-bound kernels. On average a 1.5x improvement is observed across a variety of model architectures. TensorRT for RTX 1.0 Available Versions TensorRT for RTX 1.0 (Windows) TensorRT for RTX 1.0 (Linux) This TensorRT-RTX release includes the following key features and enhancements when compared to NVIDIA TensorRT. Reduced binary size of under 200 MB for improved download speed and disk footprint when included in consumer applications.

Splitting optimization into a hardware-agnostic "ahead-of-time" (AOT) phase and a hardware-specific "just-in-time" (JIT) phase in order to improve user experience. Completes end-2-end engine compilation in under 30s

Improved adaptivity to real-system resources for applications where AI features run in the background to for eg: graphics

Focused improvement on portability and deployment while still delivering industry-leading performance.



