Tegra Hardware & Sales Inquiries

NVIDIA®, the inventor of the graphics processing unit (GPU), is bringing visual computing excellence to the embedded world. Now high performance meets low power with NVIDIA Tegra - get ready for HD video, crisp graphics and unprecedented 3D capabilities, all in one stunningly efficient package. NVIDIA's embedded technology combines support for OpenGL ES, accelerated Adobe Flash 10.1 (or higher) and OpenMAX IL in the world's first dual core ARM-based mobile processor to ensure your solutions will capture the limelight.

NOTE: The Developer Zone website is focused on software developer support. Given this focus, NVIDIA provides only limited chip specifications, data sheets, pin-out information or other low-level hardware information. Such information is available through a direct inquiry or through our Hardware Partners. If you are working on open source or other low level software projects, please check the Tegra 2 Technical Reference Manual.

Direct Inquiries

Visitors from ODM, OEM, embedded device, automotive and other hardware companies looking to evaluate the Tegra processor for a hardware project should note that due to demand, NVIDIA currently requires a minimum order of 100,000 chips for direct sales. For projects requiring less than 100,000 chips, please refer to our partners listed below.

For direct sales inquiries please use the contact form and change the category to "Tegra Hardware Sales Inquiry".

Tegra Hardware Partners

A number of NVIDIA's partners have integrated the Tegra processor in a range of modules and embedded products that cater to a range of industries and applications.