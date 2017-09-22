Teens Build, Race Miniature Self-Driving Cars at MIT Summer Program

School is the last place most kids want to be over the summer. But then, most summer school classes don’t involve building race cars. And they especially don’t involve autonomous race cars. Yet that’s exactly what nearly 40 high schoolers did at MIT’s Beaver Works Summer Institute. Leaving the swimming and s’mores to their classmates, […]

