World’s Fastest Commercial Drone Powered by Jetson TX1

Records were made to be broken, and drones are no exception. Teal Drones unveiled its first production product, Teal, a Jetson TX1-powered drone capable of flight speeds in excess of 70 mph. That makes Teal the world’s fastest production drone. But Teal is as much a flying supercomputer platform as it is “just” a drone.