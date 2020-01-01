NVIDIA DRIVE Sim™ — Autonomous Urban and Highway Drive Around Silicon Valley

Tech Demo Team, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

During the GTC virtual keynote, NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang demonstrated how NVIDIA DRIVE® technology is currently being developed and tested in simulation. While physical testing is currently paused, the cloud-based NVIDIA DRIVE Constellation platform makes it possible to dispatch virtual vehicles in virtual worlds to progress in self-driving technology. The 17-mile route shown recreates a testing loop around San Jose, Calif., including highways 101, 87 and interstate 280, with traffic lights, on-ramps, off-ramps and merges as well as changes to the time of day, weather and traffic. Learn more about DRIVE Sim™

