NVIDIA Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) Enables Elastic Computing
Tech Demo Team, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
Learn how MIG enables admins to partition a single NVIDIA A100 into up to seven independent GPU instances, delivering 7X higher utilization compared to prior-generation GPUs in this demo on audio classification and BERT Q&A from the GTC2020 Keynote.
