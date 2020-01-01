NVIDIA Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) Enables Elastic Computing

Tech Demo Team, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Learn how MIG enables admins to partition a single NVIDIA A100 into up to seven independent GPU instances, delivering 7X higher utilization compared to prior-generation GPUs in this demo on audio classification and BERT Q&A from the GTC2020 Keynote.

