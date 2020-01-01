Intelligent End-to-End AI Chatbot with Audio-Driven Facial Animation

Tech Demo Team, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

During the GTC 2020 virtual keynote, NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang interacted with Misty, a conversational AI weather chatbot, to demonstrate an end-to-end pipeline to create an AI driven 3D digital avatar. The NVIDIA Riva multimodal application framework includes pre-trained conversational AI models, and optimized end-to-end services for speech, vision, and natural language understanding (NLU) tasks. It also includes Audio2Face, an audio driven AI-based technology, to automatically create the real-time facial animation from the synthesized speech of Riva. All of this is rendered in real-time with NVIDIA Omniverse, a powerful, multi-GPU, real-time simulation and collaboration platform for 3D production pipelines.

