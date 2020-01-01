NVIDIA Marbles RTX

Tech Demo Team, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

During the GTC 2020 virtual keynote, NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang showcased a piece created by NVIDIA to illustrate the power of #RTX on the Omniverse Platform. Marbles was created by a distributed team of artists and engineers in Omniverse, assembling VFX+ quality assets into a fully physically simulated game level. There was no sacrifice to quality and fidelity that typically results from "gamifying" art assets to run in real-time. Marbles runs on a single Quadro RTX 8000 simulating complex physics in a real-time ray traced world. Learn more about the NVIDIA Omniverse Platform: https://developer.nvidia.com/nvidia-omniverse-platform Watch the entire GTC 2020 keynote: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/gtc/keynote/