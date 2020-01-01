After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
NVIDIA Marbles RTX
Tech Demo Team, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
During the GTC 2020 virtual keynote, NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang showcased a piece created by NVIDIA to illustrate the power of #RTX on the Omniverse Platform. Marbles was created by a distributed team of artists and engineers in Omniverse, assembling VFX+ quality assets into a fully physically simulated game level. There was no sacrifice to quality and fidelity that typically results from "gamifying" art assets to run in real-time. Marbles runs on a single Quadro RTX 8000 simulating complex physics in a real-time ray traced world. Learn more about the NVIDIA Omniverse Platform: https://developer.nvidia.com/nvidia-omniverse-platform Watch the entire GTC 2020 keynote: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/gtc/keynote/