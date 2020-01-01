RAPIDS: GPU-Accelerated Data Analytics & Machine Learning

Tech Demo Team, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

The RAPIDS suite of software libraries, built on CUDA-X AI, gives you the freedom to execute end-to-end data science and analytics pipelines entirely on GPUs. It relies on NVIDIA CUDA primitives for low-level compute optimization, but exposes that GPU parallelism and high-bandwidth memory speed through user-friendly Python interfaces. RAPIDS also focuses on common data preparation tasks for analytics and data science. This includes a familiar DataFrame API that integrates with a variety of machine learning algorithms for end-to-end pipeline accelerations without paying typical serialization costs. RAPIDS also includes support for multi-node, multi-GPU deployments, enabling vastly accelerated processing and training on much larger dataset sizes. This demonstration uses RAPIDS, and OmniSci’s GPU-accelerated analytics platform to quickly visualize and run queries on the 1.1 billion New York City taxi ride dataset.