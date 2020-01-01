Interactive 8K Video Editing on RTX Studio Laptops

Tech Demo Team, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Blackmagic Design has integrated GPU acceleration for advanced video editing and visual effects, including several exciting AI-based features in DaVinci Resolve Studio 16 creative app. Video editors can now create high-quality, smooth slow motion without high-speed camera footage using Speed Warp. They can color and refine facial features using Face Refinement and easily remove objects from video using Object Removal and much more functions. These effects and tools are accelerated with NVIDIA CUDA and Tensor Cores empowering editors to produce high quality videos in seconds instead of hours and iterate faster than ever before. With RTX laptops video professionals can take advantage of these powerful features wherever they need to be.