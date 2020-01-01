After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Blender Cycles: RTX On
Tech Demo Team, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
Blender is an open-source 3D software package that comes with the Cycles Renderer. Cycles is already a GPU enabled path-tracer, now super-charged with the latest generation of RTX GPUs. Furthering the rendering speed, RTX AI features such as the Optix Denoiser infers rendering results for a truly interactive ray tracing experience.