After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.

You will be prompted to login or join.



WATCH NOW





Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.



WATCH NOW Visualizing 150TB of Data Tech Demo Team, NVIDIA GTC 2020 Simulating Retropulsion for Landing Humans on Mars - Modeling the Vehicle's Martian Descent with the NASA FUN3D 150 TB Dataset

View More GTC 2020 Content