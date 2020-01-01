Assessing Property Damage with AI

Tech Demo Team, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

The critical task of​​damage claim processing is typically labor-intensive and requires a significant amount of time. The deep learning tools within Esri ArcGIS sped up the process to provide ​aid to those affected by the Woolsey fire. This demo shows the workflow used; from training the deep learning model to inferring which automated the detection of damaged homes. For this demo, we used a client-server architecture which gives a clean separation of the roles of a Geographic Information System (GIS) Analyst and a Data Scientist. The GIS Analyst uses NVIDIA Quadro Virtual Data Center Workstation (Quadro vDWS) software to create, edit and explore spatial data. The Data Scientist uses NVIDIA Virtual Compute Server software to train/build a model which will then be used by the GIS Analyst to execute object detection inferencing.