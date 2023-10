Swinburne Launches New GPU-Accelerated Supercomputer

Swinburne University of Technology officially launched one of the most powerful supercomputers in Australia to help unlock the secrets of the Universe. Powered by Dell EMC, the $4 million OzSTAR supercomputer is equipped with 230 NVIDIA Tesla P100 GPUs and will reach a performance peak of 1.2 petaflops. The Swinburne-based Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence