Structured Domain Randomization Makes Deep Learning More Accessible

Manually annotating training data is laborious, and time-consuming. This means that training deep networks for computer vision tasks typically requires an enormous amount of labeled training data, which can be expensive and difficult to obtain. To help make deep learning more accessible, researchers from NVIDIA have introduced a structured domain randomization system to help developers

The post Structured Domain Randomization Makes Deep Learning More Accessible appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.