Startup Launches AI System to Detect Brain Abnormalities

This week, Qure.ai, a healthcare AI startup and a member of NVIDIA Inception program, launched a deep learning-based technology to accurately identify bleeds, fractures and other critical abnormalities in head CT scans. The system has the potential to radically help patients who have undergone a traumatic head injury or are showing symptoms of a stroke,

