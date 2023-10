Startup Develops an AI-based System to Treat Neurological Disorders

BrainQ is an Israeli-based AI startup that focuses on helping stroke and spinal cord injury patients receive new and innovative treatment, including a deep learning-based system that analyzes a patient’s brain waves and generates a precise treatment plan. The company recently announced it has raised $8.8 million in funding to continue investing in its AI business.

