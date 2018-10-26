Startup Deploys AI-Enabled Vision to Deliver Clicks to Retail’s ‘Bricks’

Amazon knows exactly how many seconds you pace around their site while shopping for running shoes. But brick-and-mortar retailers stumble when it comes to measuring foot traffic. Motionloft promises to put them in step. The San Francisco startup offers a device that sports a specialized video “super sensor” and NVIDIA Jetson-powered AI for monitoring pedestrian, Read article >

The post Startup Deploys AI-Enabled Vision to Deliver Clicks to Retail’s ‘Bricks’ appeared first on The Official NVIDIA Blog.