Spotscale Uses AI to Create 3D Building Models

Spotscale, a Swedish startup, uses machine learning to transform standard aerial images into realistic 3D models. The company, a member of NVIDIA’s Inception Program, attended the annual Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition conference in Salt Lake City, Utah this week and we caught up with them to learn more about their technology. “We can compute massive

The post Spotscale Uses AI to Create 3D Building Models appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.