SONY Breaks ResNet-50 Training Record with NVIDIA V100 Tensor Core GPUs

Researchers from SONY today announced a new speed record for training ImageNet/ResNet 50 in only 224 seconds (three minutes and 44 seconds) with 75 percent accuracy using 2,100 NVIDIA Tesla V100 Tensor Core GPUs. This achievement represents the fastest reported training time ever published on ResNet-50. The team also achieved over 90% GPU scaling efficiency

The post SONY Breaks ResNet-50 Training Record with NVIDIA V100 Tensor Core GPUs appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.