Share Your Science: Simulating Smoke Propagation in Real-Time with OpenACC

Anne Severt, PhD student at Forschungszentrum Jülich in Germany shares how she is using NVIDIA Tesla K80s and OpenACC with complex geometries to create real-time simulations of smoke propagation to better prepare firefighters for real-life situations – such as where smoke will be propagating from underground metro stations over time. To learn more, view Anne’s